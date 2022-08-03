Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $625,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

