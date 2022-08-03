Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 5.6 %
NYSE NOG traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 11,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
