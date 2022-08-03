Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE NOG traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 11,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.