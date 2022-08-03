NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 6.3 %

NLOK stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.33. 351,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,331. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

