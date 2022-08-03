Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 131,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,666 shares.The stock last traded at $106.31 and had previously closed at $114.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. The firm has a market cap of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

