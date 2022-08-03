NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,050 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 476,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,339,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 370,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period.

MLPX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,733. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

