NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,050 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 476,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,339,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 370,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
MLPX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,733. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.