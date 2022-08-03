NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,748. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

