NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,920 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWR traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 3,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,252. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

