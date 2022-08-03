NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,624,000 after acquiring an additional 388,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BDX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.10. 8,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,532. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.41.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.