NULS (NULS) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.61 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and $6.21 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00617761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035820 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

