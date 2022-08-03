NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 704,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $214,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

