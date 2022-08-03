Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NVCT) Lock-Up Period To End on August 3rd

Nuvectis Pharma’s (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nuvectis Pharma had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 1.4 %

NVCT stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87.

Insider Transactions at Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 12,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $208,042.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,251,390.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 12,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $208,042.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,251,390.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hoberman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,923 shares of company stock valued at $530,179.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,076,000.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.