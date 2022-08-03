Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NUW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,395. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.