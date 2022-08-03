Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

