Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of JCE stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.60.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.