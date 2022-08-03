Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of JCE stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.60.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.