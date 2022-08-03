Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JHAA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,573. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.