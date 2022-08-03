Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,313 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 178,372 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NUBD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,802. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.