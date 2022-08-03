Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,505. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.
Insider Activity
In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,291.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
Featured Articles
