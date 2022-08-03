Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
