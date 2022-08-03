Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

