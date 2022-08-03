Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NMCO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 575.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $3,849,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

