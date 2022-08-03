Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NMI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Young L. Robert sold 9,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $92,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

See Also

