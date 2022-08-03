Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 2,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,036. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.