Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,700 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQQX opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
