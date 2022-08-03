Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 63.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 258,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 99,761 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

