Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NAD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 1,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,727. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

