Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.1 %

NXP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 3,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,819. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

