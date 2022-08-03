Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NSL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,254. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

