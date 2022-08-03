NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$75,553.94 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total transaction of C$75,553.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,981.82.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total transaction of C$57,400.00.

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.47. 1,231,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,101. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.55.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVA shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.36.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

