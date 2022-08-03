O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 4.1%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 6,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,191,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $378,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.