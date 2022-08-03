OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

OceanPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OP stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,086. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

