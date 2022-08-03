Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 424,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,031,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 873,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,222.15%.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

