OFS Capital (OFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.75.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.