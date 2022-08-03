Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $162.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKTA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

OKTA stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Okta by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Okta by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 153,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

