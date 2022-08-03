Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2,173.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $112.19. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.80.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

