OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,186.0 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
