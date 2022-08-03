OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,186.0 days.

OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

