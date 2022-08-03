ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.
ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of ON traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,861,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
