ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ON traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,861,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $373,702,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

