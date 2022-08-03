ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.37 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.0 %

ON opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.