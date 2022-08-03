ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.93%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-4.20 EPS.
ONE Gas Stock Performance
NYSE:OGS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
ONE Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.27%.
Institutional Trading of ONE Gas
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Read More
