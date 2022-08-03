OP Bancorp (OPBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

OP Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01).

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,030,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,155.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

