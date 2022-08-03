Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LPRO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 26,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,946. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

