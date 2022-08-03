Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (OPEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $748,749.43 and $18,189.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

