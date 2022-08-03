Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

GGG stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,103. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

