Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research report issued on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DXCM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.30 on Monday. DexCom has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 183.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,278 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

