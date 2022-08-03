Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

