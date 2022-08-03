OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OraSure Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,036. The company has a market cap of $229.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
