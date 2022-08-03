OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,036. The company has a market cap of $229.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.08. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.