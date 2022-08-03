Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

About Orchid Island Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.