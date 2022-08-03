Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.
Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
