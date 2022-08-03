O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Papp L Roy & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $707.98. 4,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,433. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $645.95 and a 200-day moving average of $658.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.



