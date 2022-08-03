Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. Orion Office REIT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 332,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,471. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

