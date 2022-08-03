Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
NYSE:ONL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 332,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 268,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
