Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ONL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 332,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,471. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 268,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

