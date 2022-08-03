Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $74.72. 3,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $71.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 11.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.