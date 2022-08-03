Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.